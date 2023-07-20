Justin Haley Signs Multi-Year Cup Deal With Ware

Justin Haley has agreed to a multi-year contract with Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2024, RWR announced July 20.

Haley’s car number in the series has not been announced, along with his crew chief and sponsorship.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said in a team release. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon. The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success.”

Haley is currently the full-time driver for Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 in the series. He joined the team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019 and became its full-time Cup driver in 2022.

“This is a great day for our team on many levels,” team owner Rick Ware added. “Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years. I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together.”

In 2023, Haley has one top five and five top 10s, currently 23rd in points entering Pocono Raceway this weekend. He has one win, five top fives and 12 top 10s in the series in 92 starts since 2019.

Kaulig has not yet commented on Haley’s departure. It fields the Nos. 16 and 31 full time in the series, with AJ Allmendinger driving the No. 16.

RWR currently has two full-time Cup cars, the Nos. 15 and 51, with a rotation of drivers in each.

