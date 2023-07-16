NASCAR Postpones Cup Series Race at New Hampshire

Mother Nature remains the biggest adversary for the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Officials made the decision to postpone the Crayon 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday (July 16). Heavy rain, flood warnings, and a tornado watch left the sanctioning body with little to no choice but to move the race to Monday.

This is the third Cup Series event in a row that will be affected by inclement weather.

When the race does go green, Christopher Bell looks to go back-to-back at The Magic Mile from the pole. Teammate Martin Truex, Jr. will roll off alongside him from second position. Other favorites, like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin had a poor showing in qualifying and will have to make their way to the front at a place famous for tough passing.

The Crayon 301 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Monday with television coverage provided by USA Network. The race can also be found on SIRIUS XM Channel 90 and your local PRN affiliate.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article