NASCAR Postpones Cup Series Race at New Hampshire

Mother Nature remains the biggest adversary for the NASCAR Cup Series this season.
Officials made the decision to postpone the Crayon 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday (July 16). Heavy rain, flood warnings, and a tornado watch left the sanctioning body with little to no choice but to move the race to Monday.
This is the third Cup Series event in a row that will be affected by inclement weather.
When the race does go green, Christopher Bell looks to go back-to-back at The Magic Mile from the pole. Teammate Martin Truex, Jr. will roll off alongside him from second position. Other favorites, like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin had a poor showing in qualifying and will have to make their way to the front at a place famous for tough passing.
The Crayon 301 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Monday with television coverage provided by USA Network. The race can also be found on SIRIUS XM Channel 90 and your local PRN affiliate.
NO, mother nature is not Nascar’s biggest adversary this year or the year before…. It’s the scheduling of which races and what month decisions made by Brian’s clone and the networks. And put start time idiocy right up there with Nascar’s schedule. Repeating the same mistakes year after year is a sign of insanity and these folks salaries shows it pays to have no common sense these days. Tell it like it is.
Ohhh, those Rain Gods are at it again!!!!!
I would imagine a huge majority of NASCAR fans, including me, have to work during the day Monday. How are we supposed to watch? Who’s going to be the TV audience mid-day Mon? Run Monday night, or at least later in the day so working people can at least catch the later stages.
No lights at that track (unless something has changed).
I suppose they could start at 4 but that still makes it hard for working people to watch or attend.
Everybody who goes to Loudon knows that the best race is the Modifieds. Here is the race from Saturday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3jp3UDIClw
You’ll see why I enjoy the Modifieds, especially at Martinsville, Oswego and Cayuga Speedway.