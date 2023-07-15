William Sawalich On Pole for ARCA Race at Iowa Speedway

For the second time in the last three ARCA Menards Series races, William Sawalich has earned the pole and will lead the 20-car field to the green flag at Iowa Speedway Saturday evening (July 15).

Sawalich has earned three poles in his five ARCA national series starts this season, as well as two in ARCA Menards Series East competition.

Sharing the front row with Sawalich will be Luke Fenhaus. The driver of the No. 28 will enter tonight’s combination race only 13 points behind Sawalich for the East division points lead.

In row two, a third consecutive ARCA East regular, Lavar Scott, qualified in the top three spots. He’ll line up next to Toni Breidinger, who was the fastest of the three Venturini Motorsports cars in the session.

Rounding out the top five to begin the race will be Jesse Love, who enters the night with a 43-point lead in the national division standings. Love has won four of the eight races run in the main ARCA series this season.

As for the remainder of the top 10, Andres Perez de Lara will roll off sixth, Conner Jones seventh, Frankie Muniz eighth, Christian Rose ninth and Jon Garrett 10th.

The start of tonight’s Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway is scheduled to take place shortly after 8 p.m. ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 2 as well as FloRacing.

