Denny Hamlin Wins Pole for Inaugural Chicago Street Race

A very entertaining qualifying session saw Denny Hamlin take the NASCAR Cup Series pole from Tyler Reddick after Reddick took the pole from Shane Van Gisbergen all in the last 10 seconds.

For Hamlin, it’s his third pole of the season and second in the last three races.

He put down a huge lap when he needed it the most! @dennyhamlin will lead 'em to the green Sunday. #BuschLightPole pic.twitter.com/2siVNEiP1Y — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 1, 2023

Hamlin’s lap of 89.557 mph edged out Reddick, who will start on the outside of the front row on Sunday. Van Gisbergen will start third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Daniel Suarez fifth.

Michael McDowell qualified sixth, Kyle Larson seventh, Former Formula 1 Champion Jenson Button eighth, Joey Logano ninth and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top 10.

Suarez led Group A qualifying. Hamlin ran the fastest lap during group qualifying in the Group B session

In Group B, Chase Elliott clipped the inside wall of turn 7 sending him headfirst into the turn 8 wall bringing out the red flag.

Minutes later, Kevin Harvick clipped the inside wall of turn 1 and hit the right-side wall ending his run. Cindric hit the turn 4 wall a second time during his run.

Earlier in practice, Van Gisbergen ran the fastest lap in the Project 91 car for Trackhouse Racing. Button ran the third fastest lap.

William Byron hit the wall in turn 4 and broke a toe link in the left rear. Just a couple of minutes later, Austin Cindric spun in turn 4 making contact with inside wall with the front end.

Justin Haley made contact with the tire barrier in turn 4, at the same time Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashed in turn 8. Both drivers were unable to run a qualifying lap and will start in the rear on Sunday.

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series from the Chicago Street Circuit on Sunday (July 2) at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article