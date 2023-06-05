Race Weekend Central
Entry List: 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350

Taylor Kornhoff

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the vineyards of California for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the second road course race of the season.

Thirty-six cars have entered the race, meaning that all cars will qualify, barring any changes to the entry list.

Josh Bilicki is back in the Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 for the third time this season.

Zane Smith returns to the No. 38 machine for Front Row Motorsports. Todd Gilliland, the team’s primary driver, moves to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51.

The No. 15 RWR entry’s driver is Andy Lally for his first appearance of 2023.

Cup Sonoma Entry List

Coverage for the Toyota Save Mart 350 will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 11 and will air on FOX.

