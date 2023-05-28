Coca-Cola 600 Postponed Due to Rain

One of the biggest days of the year for racing has gone out on a whimper.
NASCAR made the decision to postpone the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway from Sunday (May 28) to Monday (May 29).
Large amounts of rainfall made attempts to dry the track in a timely manner impossible.
The Cup stars will take to the track after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race concludes; it was previously postponed to Monday from Saturday. The Xfinity race was moved up to an 11 a.m. ET start to accommodate the Coca-Cola 600’s addition to the schedule.
William Byron and Kevin Harvick will lead the field to the green flag. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner.
Coverage of the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 will begin on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio at 3 p.m. ET.
The rain gods have been angry with Brian for a long time and it has shifted to his sycophants.
Another dull boring F1 race and another dull boring Indy 500. Thank God the example of Brian’s product will make up for the boredom.
Hah!!!. Here is the next Frontstretch article. To me Monday races seem like drivers and teams have a better place to be than to race on their usual day off. To me they are usually boring till the last handful of laps ( not unlike the last few years of racing) and they can’t wait to get out of there like it’s hampering their normal schedule. Not much thought to us fans that travel thousands of miles ( Idaho). We will see tomorrow.
I thought the Indy 500 was insane!
Quite a spectacular for sure. Glad to see an American driver win the 500. 🏆