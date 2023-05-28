Coca-Cola 600 Postponed Due to Rain

One of the biggest days of the year for racing has gone out on a whimper.

NASCAR made the decision to postpone the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway from Sunday (May 28) to Monday (May 29).

Large amounts of rainfall made attempts to dry the track in a timely manner impossible.

The Cup stars will take to the track after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race concludes; it was previously postponed to Monday from Saturday. The Xfinity race was moved up to an 11 a.m. ET start to accommodate the Coca-Cola 600’s addition to the schedule.

William Byron and Kevin Harvick will lead the field to the green flag. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner.

Coverage of the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 will begin on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio at 3 p.m. ET.

