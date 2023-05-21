Race Weekend Central
Josh Berry, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, shares a laugh with crew chief Alan Gustafson on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on April 29, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Josh Berry Wins 2023 All-Star Open, Ty Gibbs & Noah Gragson Transfer

Garrett Cook

Josh Berry won the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday (May 21). Berry is driving in relief of an injured Alex Bowman. This is Berry’s first All-Star Race.

“These guys deserve into be in the All-Star Race,” Berry said of the No. 48 team.

Ty Gibbs finished second and transferred into his first All-Star Race. Gibbs had the dominant car, but due to an earlier incident, drew the ire of Michael McDowell. McDowell slowed the No. 54 Toyota enough to allow Berry to get by.

“We’re short-track racing for a spot in the All-Star Race,” a disappointed McDowell told Fox Sports. “Somebody’s to have hurt feelings after and I guess it’s me.”

McDowell missed the main event for the first time in two seasons.

Noah Gragson was the winner of the Fan Vote and will make his first All-Star appearance. Gragson’s car was heavily damaged in a multi-car accident, but NASCAR allowed them to repair the car.

Gragson thanked the fans during an in-car interview with FOX Sports.

The NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio at 8 p.m. ET.

