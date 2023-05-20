Sean Hingorani Wins Pole For ARCA East Race at Flat Rock Speedway

For the first time in four races to start the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East season, a driver other than William Sawalich will bring the field to the green flag. Venturini Motorsports driver Sean Hingorani has earned the pole for tonight’s (May 20) Dutch Boy 150 at the Flat Rock Speedway.

Hingorani will lead the field to the green at the Michigan track for the first time since its last ARCA sanctioned event back in 2000, a race that was won by series legend Frank Kimmel.

Sharing the front row with Hingorani is Rev Racing driver Lavar Scott, who qualified second. Scott is coming off a sixth place run at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway last week.

In row two, the series most recent winner Luke Fenhaus will roll off the grid third. Fenhaus won last week’s race at Nashville on a one lap shootout restart, taking the lead away from Sawalich, who had dominated the race up until that point. Sawalich will start beside him, marking the furthest back he’s started in an ARCA East race this season, fourth.

Rounding out the top five will be VMS team owner Billy Venturini, who returns to the series for the first time since 2007, driving the No. 20 Toyota. He’ll share the third row with Zachary Tinkle, who narrowly missed his second top five starting position of the season, rolling off sixth.

To round out the top ten, nephew of the track’s most recent ARCA winner Will Kimmel will start seventh, beside Jeffery MacZink, who makes his first series start since last year’s national division season finale at Toledo Speedway. MacZink rolls off of the grid in the eighth position.

In row five, Fast Track Racing driver Tim Monroe rolls his No. 10 machine off of the grind from ninth, and Derrick McGrew Jr, who is making his ARCA debut, starts 10th in the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports.

15 of 16 cars entered in tonight’s race took time during qualifying, with the exception being Jeff Smith, who is making his first series start since 1987. He’ll roll off the grid from last.

Tonight’s running of the Dutch Boy 150 at the Flat Rock Speedway is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, will coverage coming exclusively on FloRacing.

