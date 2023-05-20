Kyle Larson Dominates, Wins North Wilkesboro Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Kyle Larson made the pass on Bubba Wallace with 13 laps to go after a restart and survived an overtime restart to score his third career Truck Series win at North Wilkesboro on Saturday (May 20). Larson led 138 of 252 laps in a race he wasn’t originally scheduled to race in. However, Alex Bowman‘s injury allowed the 2021 Cup Series champion to make the start.

Ty Majeski finished second, after a two-tire stop propelled him to the front. Matt DiBenedetto finished third, with Carson Hocevar and Wallace rounding out the top five. Polesitter Corey Heim finished sixth. Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, Ross Chastain and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top 10.

“Had a good time, that was a lot of fun on the long runs there lapping trucks.” Larson said after the race. “I wasn’t supposed to run, unfortunately Alex got hurt allowed me the opportunity to run”.

Heim and Hocevar led the field to the green flag, with Heim grabbing the top spot. Timmy Hill brought out the 1st caution on lap 23. This brought some trucks to pit road for tires, including William Byron and Christopher Bell. On lap 44, Hocevar passed Heim to take the lead.

The second caution waved on lap 57 for Hailie Deegan‘s spin in turns 1 and 2, bringing most of the leaders to pit road for tires. Byron stayed out after pitting during first caution and led the field to the restart on lap 65.

Heim pitted during the second caution worked his way to third before the caution waved with four laps to go in stage one. A one-lap restart allowed Heim to take the choose the outside lane and he passed Byron to win stage one. Stage two started with Heim and Bell on the front row, with Heim keeping the lead.

On lap 102, Larson passed Heim to take the lead. The fifth caution flag waved for Dean Thompson spinning in turn one after contact with Josh Williams. This brought all the lead lap trucks to the pits, as tire wear was a factor. Larson won the race off pit road and held off Hocevar to win stage two after a one-lap shootout.

Larson and Zane Smith, who started last in the race, restarted on the front row for the final stage. Larson grabbed the lead in turn one. On lap 156, Williams spun after close racing towards the back and nearly hit the barrows at the end of pit road bringing out the seventh caution of the race. On lap 183, Deegan made contact with Thompson to bring out the eighth caution. The leaders came to pit road with Larson winning the race off of pit road.

Larson kept the lead on the restart, however Ben Rhodes spun in turn one to bring out the ninth caution. With 50 laps to go a chain reaction brought out the 10th caution, Rajah Caruth, Smith, Rhodes, and Tyler Ankrum all suffered damage. The 11th caution at lap 221 brought the leaders in for their final set of tires. Wallace, Chastain and Deegan stayed out while Majeski took two tires as they restart came 24 laps to go.

Wallace took off and with 13 laps to go Larson with fresher tires took the lead. Purdy and Christian Eckes brought out the 12th caution and took the race to overtime. Larson got a great jump and drove to the win.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be back in action Friday (May 26) from Charlotte Motor Speedway. You can watch the race at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

