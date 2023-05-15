Entry List: 2023 Indianapolis 500

Topping off the greatest month in motorsports is the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Thirty-four cars have been entered to get a chance to take it all on one of the biggest stages in all of racing, meaning one driver will not be making the show.

There are a host of past event winners and champions making a return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud, and Marcus Ericsson, who will be defending his title.

Takuma Sato will be running the No. 11 for Chip Ganassi, part of his oval-only deal.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will enter Ryan Hunter-Reay in the No. 23 while Stefan Wilson will pilot the No. 24.

Marco Andretti will pilot the Andretti Autosport No. 98 Honda. Arrow McLaren enters Tony Kanaan, the 2013 race winner, who will pilot the No. 66 Chevrolet. Ed Carpenter will be behind the wheel of the No. 33 for his own race team.

There are several rookies entering the conversation at Indianapolis. This includes Agustin Canapino, RC Enerson, String Ray Robb and Benjamin Pedersen.

Katherine Legge has also opted to return to IndyCar, driving the No. 44 Honda fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. She will be the only female driver in the 2023 running of the Indy 500 and the first since 2021.

Practice begins at IMS on May 16-19 and concludes with a session on May 22. Qualifying is set for May 20-21.

The Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on May 28, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC. Drivers will take the green starting at 12:45 p.m. ET.

