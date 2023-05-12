Christian Lundgaard Hangs On for 1st Career Pole at Indianapolis Road Course

IndyCar’s resident Great Dane, Christian Lundgaard, scored the first pole of his NTT IndyCar Series career in style, holding off Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist during Friday (May 12) qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing began the month of May in style. In addition to Lundgaard’s pole, the team also saw Jack Harvey qualify a strong fourth and Graham Rahal ended up a solid eighth on the grid.

Alex Palou qualified in third, to complete the first two rows of the starting lineup. Rain seemed like it could come at any moment in qualifying, but it never did throughout any of the sessions.

Firestone Fast Six

No incidents peppered the final session. In fact, the only incident in all of qualifying was a single-car spin in the first group at the start of qualifying. A big wiggle in turn eight on the final hot lap doomed Rosenqvist’s chances to get by Lundgaard on the grid.

Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood took up row three, qualifying in fifth and sixth respectively.

Round 2

There was a lot of action in the closing moments, as the track really started to pick up grip. Enough to where four of the top six felt unsafe enough to take another fast lap at the end of the session.

Palou was able to lead the way in this round with Lundgaard in second.

Eliminated from Round 2 were:

7. Marcus Ericsson

8. Graham Rahal

9. Scott Dixon

10. Alexander Rossi

11. Marcus Armstrong

12. Will Power

Round 1 Group 1

Lundgaard paced the group, beating teammate Rahal by almost a tenth of a second. Rosenqvist was third on the board.

Lundgaard was also the fastest of the first lap banker laps.

The Meyer Shank Racing teammates of Simon Pagenaud and Benjamin Pedersen went out early in the second run but were able to stay out of everybody’s way during the fast laps until the final seconds of the session.

.@BPedersen_55 receives a penalty for causing a local yellow.



Loss of best lap and ability to advance for the No. 55.#INDYCAR // #INDYGP pic.twitter.com/H3fp1xxQbg — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 12, 2023

Josef Newgarden had to slow from a spinning Pedersen in the last segment of his final lap and was unable to advance out of the group. Pedersen was able to re-fire and get back to pit road.



Eliminated from Round 1 in Group 1 were:

13. Newgarden

15. Devlin DeFrancesco

17. Rinus Veekay

19. Pagenaud

21. Conor Daly

23. Pedersen

25. Agustin Canapino

Round 1 Group 2

A very loaded group two featured Arrow McLaren going one-two, with O’Ward having the top speed and Rossi ending up second. Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin surprisingly did not make it into the top six. Dixon was able to advance in spite of almost wrecking out.

WHOA, @scottdixon9!



He advances to the Fast 12 and hangs on to his car.



TV: @peacock pic.twitter.com/2MPfmaaFV1 — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 12, 2023

Palou was very slow on his outlap, but was able to get the car working again.

Romain Grosjean, after qualifying 18th, wasn’t happy and yelled at his team on pit road after the session.

Romain Grosjean was frustrated.



He showed his emotions after not advancing to the Fast 12. #INDYCAR



📺 : @Peacock pic.twitter.com/xHwS9uKalq — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 12, 2023

Eliminated from Round 1 in Group 2 were:

14. Herta

16. McLaughlin

18. Grosjean

20. David Malukas

22. Sting Ray Robb

24. Callum Ilott

26. Helio Castroneves

27. Santino Ferrucci

The 2023 GMR Grand Prix will take place Sunday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET with coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article