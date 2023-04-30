Cup Series Race at Dover Postponed Due to Heavy Rain

NASCAR has decided has to postpone Sunday’s (April 30) NASCAR Cup Series’ Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday, May 1. The start time had previously been pushed up to 1 p.m. ET to try to avoid the rain.

The forecast for heavy rainfall and flooding put all those hopes to bed. Rain also washed away qualifying, putting Kyle Busch on the pole per the metric. This marks the second straight race at Dover postponed to the following day.

Last season, Chase Elliott scored the victory on that particular Monday.

The Wurth 400 will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio at 12 p.m. ET.

