Both the NASCAR Cup Series race and NASCAR Xfinity Series races went into overtime this past weekend. Should NASCAR rethink how they do overtime with the races becoming a wreck-fest at the end?
Also, should NASCAR have cars race back to the checkered flag instead of displaying the caution flag to the leaders?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
