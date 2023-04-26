Both the NASCAR Cup Series race and NASCAR Xfinity Series races went into overtime this past weekend. Should NASCAR rethink how they do overtime with the races becoming a wreck-fest at the end?

Also, should NASCAR have cars race back to the checkered flag instead of displaying the caution flag to the leaders?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

