The Pit Straight: Is This the New Sergio Perez?

Is one commanding win from pole position in the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix enough to declare a new era for Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez? After two races, the 33-year-old Mexican driver is just a single point behind his two-time World Champion teammate Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 standings.

In this edition of The Pit Straight, Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz discuss their expectations for the newly-minted five-time Grand Prix winner, his working relationship with Verstappen and his Red Bull engineers, and where he fits in the pantheon of F1’s great second fiddles.

The Pit Straight is released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on Frontstretch.

F1’s Rolex Australian Grand Prix from the Albert Park Circuit airs Sunday, April 2 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN.

