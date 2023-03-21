Race Weekend Central
The Pit Straight: Is This the New Sergio Perez?

Jack Swansey
Frontstretch
Frontstretch
/

Is one commanding win from pole position in the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix enough to declare a new era for Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez? After two races, the 33-year-old Mexican driver is just a single point behind his two-time World Champion teammate Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 standings.

In this edition of The Pit Straight, Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz discuss their expectations for the newly-minted five-time Grand Prix winner, his working relationship with Verstappen and his Red Bull engineers, and where he fits in the pantheon of F1’s great second fiddles.

The Pit Straight is released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on Frontstretch.

F1’s Rolex Australian Grand Prix from the Albert Park Circuit airs Sunday, April 2 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN.

About the author

Jack Swansey is an open-wheel racing editor at Frontstretch.com and co-hosts The Pit Straight Podcast, but you can also catch him writing about NASCAR, sports cars, and anything else with four wheels and a motor. Originally from North Carolina and now residing in Los Angeles, he joined the site as Sunday news writer midway through 2022 and is an avid collector (some would say hoarder) of die-cast cars.

