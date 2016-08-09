2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 18: Post Watkins Glen Edition

On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics heading into the last off week of the season, including…

Breakdown/Recap of the this weekend’s events in Watkins Glen

Hectic finish to the Cup race

Larson’s rotten luck

Unfair criticism of Keselowski

The success of Watkins Glen in recent years

Silly season update

