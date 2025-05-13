The Pit Straight: Hybrid for Whose Sake?

The NTT IndyCar Series landed back home again in Indiana on Saturday (May 10) for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, race six of the season. Alex Palou took the win for his fourth victory in five races, pulling away in the latter half of the race and continuing his dominant season.

With Honda’s dominance of the season, Pato O’Ward shared some choice words with Frontstretch‘s Alex Gintz, who joins the show to talk about the fiery comments from the Arrow McLaren driver on the hybrid. Tom Blackburn and host Wyatt Watson give their thoughts on O’Ward’s thoughts and what can be done to better the racing product.

The trio also analyzes the collapse of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after all three drivers started inside the top five and failed to finish there. What will that mean for the team heading into the Indianapolis 500?

