NASCAR on TV this week
Pierre Gasly car Formula 1 Alpine
(Photo: Renault SAS)

Oliver Oakes Resigns As Alpine Team Principal

by

Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as BWT Alpine F1 team’s team principal, the team announced May 6

“The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship,” a team spokesperson said.

Flavio Briatore, the current executive advisor for the team, will cover team principal duties in the interim.

See also
F1 Review: Oscar Piastri Unstoppable, McLaren Masterful in Miami

As of Oakes’ departure, Alpine is ninth in the constructors’ standings with seven points. Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly pilot its entries, with Gasly scoring the team’s best finish this year, seventh at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Logan Kendall joined the Frontstretch team in 2025 as the Tuesday News Writer and fills in other roles as needed. He resides in the Finger Lakes region of New York and spends his free time writing as a hobby creatively and is a self published author.

Logan can be found on X @LoganKendall48

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x