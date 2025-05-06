Oliver Oakes Resigns As Alpine Team Principal

Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as BWT Alpine F1 team’s team principal, the team announced May 6

“The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship,” a team spokesperson said.

Flavio Briatore, the current executive advisor for the team, will cover team principal duties in the interim.

As of Oakes’ departure, Alpine is ninth in the constructors’ standings with seven points. Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly pilot its entries, with Gasly scoring the team’s best finish this year, seventh at the Bahrain Grand Prix.