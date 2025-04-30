ARCA East Nashville Entry List

The ARCA Menards Series East returns to action this weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to compete in the Music City 150.

This is ARCA East’s third race of the 2025 season, following the previous race at Rockingham Speedway on April 19.

Eighteen drivers are on the entry list.

Mike Basham will be behind the wheel of the No. 9 for Fast Track Racing, while DL Wilson is in FTR’s No. 10, both for their second starts of the year. Rita Goulet will also drive for the team in its No. 01.

Max Reaves is behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing entry.

Quinn Davis is in the No. 31 Toyota for Rise Motorsports in what will be her ARCA platform debut.

The No. 80 Chevrolet will be driven by Brian Finney in his return to ARCA.

Becca Monopoli is in the No. 85 Ford for City Garage Motorsports.

Jeff Maconi will suit up in the No. 86 for Clubb Racing Inc. in his ARCA debut.

MAN Motorsports is back at the track with the Nos. 95 and 96 for Hunter Wright and Jackson McLerran.

The No. 56 of Timmy Hill and the No. 93 of London McKenzie, which were initially announced as full time for the season, are not entered.

The Music City 150 ARCA Menards East race will be run Saturday, May 3, at 9:30 p.m. ET with coverage on FloRacing.