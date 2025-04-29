Typically, Talladega Superspeedway races are some of the easiest events to cover on television, at least these days. Everyone is clustered together, so it’s fairly easy to keep track of everyone. It’s quite the difference compared to the 1994 and 1995 DieHard 500s I watched this past weekend on the NASCAR Channel, which saw small packs at times due to long runs under green.

Given the opinions on Sunday’s (April 27) NASCAR Cup Series race, I don’t know how fans would handle a race like what you saw at Talladega in 1994 and 1995. Back then, lead changes at Talladega were in the 20s. In comparison, Sunday’s race had 67.

For FOX Sports, Sunday was the end of an era. It marked the final race broadcast for longtime director Artie Kempner, who came on-air for an interview in the pit road photo stand during NASCAR RaceDay.

Kempner has been at FOX Sports since more or less day one, joining along with a number of colleagues from CBS Sports. That came as a result of FOX using a Godfather offer to acquire the NFC Sunday afternoon TV package starting with the 1994 NFL season. He’s been in the director’s seat for FOX’s NASCAR coverage since it first acquired rights beginning in 2001. He’s leaving for ESPN, where he will serve as the new director for Monday Night Football starting this fall.

Kempner, as one of the highest-ranking members of FOX NASCAR’s TV production, has had a significant effect on what we’ve seen on FOX broadcasts over the past 25 seasons. While he is not responsible for Digger, the gopher that used to show up on broadcasts (that was the idea of David Hill, FOX Sports’ former president), he is responsible for many things that you’ve seen production-wise on FOX’s NASCAR broadcasts, for better or worse.

Also, during NASCAR RaceDay, Jamie McMurray did a one-on-one interview with Chase Elliott. Elliott is far from the biggest personality in the sport. He approaches the sport differently from a lot of the other drivers out there. He may be the most popular driver on the circuit, but he’s also one of the most private. This piece was probably one of the best depictions of just who Elliott is. Someone who wants to win races badly, but doesn’t really want anything to do with the rest of it.

Sunday’s broadcast had some decent coverage of the on-track action. One of the key moments late in the race was likely when Ross Chastain executed a block on Denny Hamlin while he was getting back up to speed from his final stop. That move likely prevented the Toyotas from being a factor at the finish.

That said, there were quite a few things that were effectively missed. For example, of those Toyotas, the only one that managed to snag a top-10 finish was Bubba Wallace. That’s because he made a very aggressive move on the last lap, going through the middle of four-wide and having contact (not referenced on-air, but you could see it) to go from 20th to 10th. The disqualifications made it an eighth-place finish.

Second, there was an outright spin late in the race for John Hunter Nemechek. He spun exiting pit road on lap 113. Clint Bowyer noted that Nemechek clipped a small wet spot on the apron and wiped out. That incident brings up two questions, one TV-related and one not. First, why didn’t we get some replay of the incident? From what I’ve seen, this could have been much worse than it turned out to be.

The other is whether the track did anything to get rid of the wet spot. As you’re probably aware, it rained Friday night at Talladega. That rain ultimately shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying to one round. It didn’t rain the rest of the weekend. I get that the asphalt at Talladega dates back to 2006, but these drivers are lapping at over 190 mph. That’s dangerous.

The lack of cautions was likely to blame for the worst aspect of Sunday’s broadcast. FOX’s decision to go to commercial with nine laps to go for a full two minutes and 50 seconds (according to my official stopwatch). As a result, the broadcast returned to Talladega with a little more than five laps to go.

That seemed blatantly ridiculous. There are times when commercial breaks are frontloaded to prevent a circumstance like that from happening. It was frustrating to watch. Ideally, FOX Sports would take steps to prevent this from happening. If this were 2005, when the Cup Series was averaging more than 10 cautions a week, you could claim they forgot how to get the breaks properly spread out. That hasn’t been the case in recent years.

It’s a big contrast to Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. The last side-by-side commercial break in that race occurred with more than 30 laps to go. On the restart from the third caution with 28 laps to go, Adam Alexander stated that the broadcast was going to be commercial-free to the finish if the race stayed green. Aside from commercials in subsequent cautions, it was.

The race coverage itself saw some aspects return. For example, the Gyro cam was installed in Riley Herbst’s car. It’s been a while. A few years ago, those things were in play every week.

We also got a nasty shot of Kyle Busch’s left front tire, which showed cords due to getting involved in a crash early on. You rarely see that at Talladega.

The race ended ahead of schedule due to the lack of big wrecks. Viewers got a half-dozen interviews and some post-race analysis before leaving for prime-time programming. That portion of the broadcast is too dependent on McMurray and Chris Myers. They don’t really add anything to the show here.

Overall, Sunday’s broadcast had a couple of aspects that cannot happen. You can’t ignore spins. I’m pretty confident that FOX had footage of Nemechek’s spin. If it didn’t, it could have used the footage above since it has access to the in-car cameras on Max’s service as well.

The commercial schedule was terrible. You shouldn’t be in a commercial break under green with six laps to go at any race, let alone Talladega. Thank goodness that FOX brought back the no full-screen commercials under the green rule from earlier this year. Things could have been different had this not been on FOX.

Unfortunately, this was not the best farewell from FOX’s NASCAR coverage for Kempner. I’ve seen better broadcasts at Talladega over the years.

That’s all for this week. Next weekend is going to be a very busy one. NASCAR has a tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races Friday night, the Xfinity Series on Saturday and Cup on Sunday.

Outside of Texas, the ARCA Menards Series races at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, May 3. FloRacing will broadcast the race live at 9:30 p.m. ET. Also, the NTT IndyCar Series will be at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama and Formula 1 makes its first visit of the year to the United States in Miami Gardens, Fla. TV listings can be found here.

For next week’s edition of Couch Potato Tuesday here at Frontstretch, we’ll cover the Wurth 400. Hopefully, FOX Sports does better than last year’s broadcast, which was downright putrid. In the Critic’s Annex, we’ll cover Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.

