The final lap at Talladega Superspeedway came down to another close finish, with Austin Cindric just barely beating Ryan Preece, who got later disqualified in post-race inspection, to the checkered flag. Despite the close finish at the front, none of the drivers behind really made a move to try and pass the leaders.
Caleb Barnes and Trenton Worsham talk about the last lap, and whether or not making a move at the finish would have even worked.
The two also discuss racing etiquette, following a major Ross Chastain block and two slower cars running in front of the pack at the checkered flag.
Plus, is there any way to fix Next Gen superspeedway racing?
There’s a lot to talk about, and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!