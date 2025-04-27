The final lap at Talladega Superspeedway came down to another close finish, with Austin Cindric just barely beating Ryan Preece, who got later disqualified in post-race inspection, to the checkered flag. Despite the close finish at the front, none of the drivers behind really made a move to try and pass the leaders.

Caleb Barnes and Trenton Worsham talk about the last lap, and whether or not making a move at the finish would have even worked.

The two also discuss racing etiquette, following a major Ross Chastain block and two slower cars running in front of the pack at the checkered flag.

Plus, is there any way to fix Next Gen superspeedway racing?

There’s a lot to talk about, and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!