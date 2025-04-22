Formula 1 fans were treated to another under-the-lights race around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday (April 20), and the championship battle between the three winners this season has only gotten closer.

Two wins in a row in the Middle East for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri catapults the Aussie to the lead of the Drivers’ Championship, 10 points over teammate Lando Norris and 12 over Red Bull’s four-time and defending champion Max Verstappen, who closely tailed Piastri all race after starting from pole position.

Can Piastri continue his consistent, cold-blooded driving? Will Verstappen keep pace? Can Norris recover and put a full weekend together to stay in the fight? Alex Gintz hosts this week’s episode and is joined by Wyatt Watson, Peter Molloy and Maximo Brignardello to dissect the F1 storylines out of Saudi Arabia.

“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.