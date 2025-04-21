NASCAR on TV this week
NASCAR Xfinity Series Rockingham- #2: Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, Whelen Chevrolet burnout

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

RCR Appealing Jesse Love Rockingham DQ

by

Richard Childress Racing is appealing Jesse Love‘s disqualification following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, the team announced April 21.

Love won the April 19 race at the track but was disqualified by NASCAR post-race for a violation pertaining to the rule that cars’ truck trailing arms and U-bolt saddles need to be in contact with each other.

Sammy Smith was given the win after Love’s disqualification.

See also
Thinkin' Out Loud: Rockingham Rocks, But It's Not Time for Cup Return

Instead, Love was credited with a 37th-place finish, ahead of Justin Bonsignore, whose No. 19 was also disqualified due to a lug nut rules violation.

Frontstretch.com

Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x