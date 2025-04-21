RCR Appealing Jesse Love Rockingham DQ

Richard Childress Racing is appealing Jesse Love‘s disqualification following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, the team announced April 21.

Love won the April 19 race at the track but was disqualified by NASCAR post-race for a violation pertaining to the rule that cars’ truck trailing arms and U-bolt saddles need to be in contact with each other.

Sammy Smith was given the win after Love’s disqualification.

Instead, Love was credited with a 37th-place finish, ahead of Justin Bonsignore, whose No. 19 was also disqualified due to a lug nut rules violation.