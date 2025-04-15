Katherine Legge Adds Additional Cup Races to 2025 Schedule

Katherine Legge will have more opportunities to get behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car this season, driving more races in Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78, LFM announced April 15.

In addition to her previously announced start at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Legge will pilot the No. 78 at the Chicago street course, Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Richmond Raceway, per a corresponding interview she did with NBC Sports.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, DROPLight, Sherfick Companies and Desnuda Tequila will support the effort.

Legge’s expanded schedule comes following her reveal to be running the Mexico City Cup event and a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, the latter for Jordan Anderson Racing. Her first event is this weekend at Rockingham Speedway.

In her Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season, Legge finished 30th for LFM.