On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, the host sits down with NASCAR veteran and current TV analyst Kyle Petty, and the two of them take a look at how the early part of the 2025 season has unraveled.

Plus, Petty takes us behind the scenes of his annual Kyle Petty charity ride which features Petty and friends riding motorcycles around the country to raise for his Victory Junction camp.

After that, Anthony Damcott joins the program to discuss the latest news and notes from around the sport. The lawsuit between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing continues to be a hot topic of conversation. What effect will this case and other lawsuits in NASCAR have going into 2026 and beyond?

The soundbite of the week comes from Ryan Blaney. The driver of the No. 12 Ford had an eventful run at Darlington last weekend that nearly ended in a victory. Blaney discusses coming up just short on the quest for his first win of 2025.

