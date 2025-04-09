This is an idea I had years ago, but I’m finally putting pen to paper — or, rather, keyboard keys to computer screen — on it.

I wanted to create a sort of living document of NASCAR movie schemes, especially after undertaking a full-on research project in the summer of 2020 to dig up as many as I could (I was very bored) and unearthing a good 100+. By my count, after 2024, there have been 115 movies represented on paint schemes to some extent or another.

I’m not fully sure how I’ll divide this up yet — definitely won’t be including dozens of schemes per article, and it’ll depend on how many came around in said year, but we’ll figure it out as we go. And the status as a living document means that if I come across more, I’ll update it as such.

For starters, the 1980s only had one, and the 1990s had relatively few. So we’ll lump them into the same article and start with them.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

There’s a first of everything, and the distinguished honor of the first-ever movie-themed paint scheme goes to Dale Jarrett and his kinda plain 1989 scheme he drove at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

At the 1989 Coca Cola 600, Dale Jarrett drove a Ghostbusters themed car. pic.twitter.com/HRzaslthAD — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) January 15, 2014

Boring or not, it’s not an awful scheme — it kind of fits the theme. It came home 28th in the sport’s longest race of that season.

Days of Thunder (1989-90)

This one kind of feels like cheating, or at least grandfathered in, but I’ll allow it simply because of how much I love Days of Thunder.

Greg Sacks and Bobby Hamilton were among the drivers who piloted cars like Cole Trickle’s iconic No. 46 City Chevrolet machine to capture footage for Tony Scott’s film. Due to the reason behind them running, these cars were unscored in the lineup and results.

Several scenes from the 1990 movie “Days of Thunder” were shot during the 1989 NASCAR Cup Series race at @phoenixraceway.



It was based around a fictional driver, played by Tom Cruise.



Greg Sacks and Bobby Hamilton drove camera cars in the race to capture footage for the movie. pic.twitter.com/tMhp013Pcs — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) November 3, 2023

I’ve done extensive stuff on Days of Thunder, because as imperfect as it is there’s so much I appreciate about it.

My Frontstretch compatriot Vito Pugliese and I did a whole 84-minute discussion about it for my podcast recently. I got on my soapbox about how great Tony Scott’s films are last year after marathoning all of them.

And if you type in “Adam Cheek Tony Scott” on Google, there is a literal search summary detailing how much I love his movies.

I laughed for about 10 minutes straight when I found that a while back. Words can’t explain how hilarious and awesome that is. #TonyScott4Lyfe.

Jurassic Park (1993) / Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997)

This is also cheating a little bit, because this was for the Universal theme park ride, rather than the movie — but it was inspired by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic and had the branding, so why not include it? It also kind of coincided with the release of the sequel in 1997.

#JurassicWorldDominion premiering in theaters on Friday has us thinking about @JeffGordonWeb’s “T-Rex” car he dominated with in the 1997 All-Star Race.



Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/uOp9CE2Dos — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 9, 2022

Jeff Gordon absolutely smoked the field in this car as he won the 1997 All-Star Race, infamously so to the point where its legality — or illegality — is still discussed today.

Batman Forever (1995)

One of the more understated schemes, but one of my favorites.

First, the gimmicky photoshoot with Bill Elliott, Batman and the Batmobile is pretty sick, but I also love the almost-all-black livery with the sharp green numbers (plus the “Thunderbat” branding on the Thunderbird). Elliott ran the car at Charlotte, Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway, finishing 39th, sixth and 14th, respectively.

Bill Elliott and Batman

(Charlotte 1995) pic.twitter.com/tY8tpuk4uU — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) May 29, 2020

This was the only time Val Kilmer donned the Caped Crusader’s mask, and while it didn’t get a great reception, it was another notch on a pretty incredible filmography for the legend who passed away last week. Tombstone, True Romance, Top Gun, Heat, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang … one of the greatest.

Gone far too soon.

GoldenEye (1995)

Another relatively underrated movie paint scheme that aimed for simplicity over cramming a bunch of stuff onto the flanks of a stock car was when Morgan Shepherd ran this GoldenEye car, promoting the first Pierce Brosnan Bond film in 1995.

How about this for a forgotten NASCAR paint scheme! Morgan Shepherd at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1995 piloting the Wood Brothers famous 21 with the regular Citgo sponsorship with some very cool James Bond livery promoting the GoldenEye film! pic.twitter.com/AFdJ64FdT5 — Avery (@Abrugh94) December 16, 2019

For my money, Goldeneye is a top five 007 movie of all time … but the car finished a mediocre-to-disappointing 22nd at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 007 styling on the name rail is pretty sick, though.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Man, the aesthetics of some of these ’90s movie schemes ruled. I love how the promotion one of the movies featuring Patrick Stewart’s Captain Picard at the helm of the USS Enterprise tried to take on the look of the ship, with the silvery exterior and gold-mirror numbers.

Michael Waltrip finished 11th in this chrome ride.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

As bad as I’ve heard the sequel to the stone-cold 1980 classic is, I kinda love the scheme Kyle Petty drove to promote Blues Brothers 2000 in the 1998 Daytona 500.

He finished 11th in the white-and-black ride, not too shabby a) for Kyle and b) for the new Blues Brothers formation led by Jim Belushi. No knock on Jim, but nothing could replace John — I do love Jim in Twin Peaks: The Return, though.

Small Soldiers (1998)

Joe Gibbs Racing decided to dual-wield schemes for Small Soldiers in terms of both drivers and series in 1998. Bobby Labonte piloted the (better) scheme in Cup, while Tony Stewart was still making a name for himself in the then-Busch Series and had a different livery there.

Bobby Labonte (#18) & Tony Stewart (#44) Ran These (Small Soldiers) Movie Themed NASCAR Paint Schemes Back In 1998. https://t.co/TOS0fGaLth pic.twitter.com/qjigMoewxC — Devin Cook (@DevinCook69) August 6, 2024

Labonte finished sixth at Talladega Superspeedway and second at Daytona International Speedway, but his qualifying was even more impressive — outside pole at the former and on the pole at the latter. Stewart finished a dismal 35th at Myrtle Beach in his one Small Soldiers outing.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

Jerry Nadeau ran this scheme too many times to dig into each one, but it started at Richmond Raceway and concluded at Phoenix Raceway in 1998 for a total of seven events and a best finish of 19th (Daytona).

Jerry Nadeau – Cartoon Network Wacky Racing / Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (Ford)



1998 MBNA Gold 400 (Dover Downs International Speedway) #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/SgRlk0pKgh — NASCAR Paint Schemes (@NascarPaint) September 16, 2020

Nadeau had a ton of fun Cartoon Network-themed schemes, driving for Harry Melling (no, not the one that was in Harry Potter).

This was the only movie-themed one he ran, though.

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)

Jeff Gordon had the maiden voyage of Star Wars schemes, with his car promoting the first of the three prequels. Though this scheme didn’t come anywhere close to living up to the liveries for the other two, it was a solid start … even if it had rear-end issues and finished 33rd at Charlotte.

It’s okay, Jeff. You’ve got a win in a different Star Wars scheme coming your way in, oh, about six years. Watch your head with that one, though.

Also, promotional merchandise back then was built different. I want that little drivable car. That’s so sick.

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 2 took over Atlanta in 1999, as the movie backed three different cars in the 34th and final race of the season. Bill Elliott’s was the coolest:

Bill Elliott – McDonald’s / Toy Story 2 / Buzz Thru (Ford)



1999 NAPA 500 (Atlanta Motor Speedway) #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/dAfkkYjWYk — NASCAR Paint Schemes (@NascarPaint) January 21, 2021

Kyle Petty and Johnny Benson both had schemes, as well — Benson’s themed towards Woody and Petty’s strictly with Buzz Lightyear, who was blasting laser beams down the side panels. Neither were as cool as Elliott’s car, and neither did as well — Benson finished 39th after a crash, while Petty came home 24th.

That’s gonna do it for the 1980s and 1990s. Next up, unless Y2K deletes the entire Frontstretch website, we’ll pop on over past the new millennium to the 2000s, where there are a ton of schemes.