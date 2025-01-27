Jason Kitzmiller Running Full ARCA Schedule

After multiple part-time ARCA Menards Series seasons, Jason Kitzmiller will run the full schedule in 2025, he announced Jan. 27.
Kitzmiller will continue to drive CR7 Motorsports’ No. 97, with Frank Kimmel his crew chief.
ALL Construction will sponsor the effort.
“This is a great opportunity for our ALL Construction Racing team and me,” Kitzmiller said in a team release. “We’ve been preparing for this moment since we landed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020, and I believe we can have a memorable season with a lot of hard work, determination and a little luck.”
Kitzmiller tested the No. 97 at Daytona International Speedway earlier this month with son Isaac.
In five ARCA starts in 2024, Kitzmiller earned four top 10s. He has eight top 10s in the series in 27 starts since debuting in 2020.
Kevin Rutherford is the executive editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2025 after being the managing editor since 2015, and serving on the editing staff since 2013.
At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.