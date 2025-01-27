Jason Kitzmiller Running Full ARCA Schedule

After multiple part-time ARCA Menards Series seasons, Jason Kitzmiller will run the full schedule in 2025, he announced Jan. 27.

Kitzmiller will continue to drive CR7 Motorsports’ No. 97, with Frank Kimmel his crew chief.

ALL Construction will sponsor the effort.

“This is a great opportunity for our ALL Construction Racing team and me,” Kitzmiller said in a team release. “We’ve been preparing for this moment since we landed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020, and I believe we can have a memorable season with a lot of hard work, determination and a little luck.”

Kitzmiller tested the No. 97 at Daytona International Speedway earlier this month with son Isaac.

In five ARCA starts in 2024, Kitzmiller earned four top 10s. He has eight top 10s in the series in 27 starts since debuting in 2020.