After the longest season in F1 history, Lando Norris capped off the 2024 Formula 1 campaign with a win on Sunday’s (Dec. 7) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, clinching McLaren’s first World Constructors’ Championship since 1998.
The season was filled with memorable battles on track for both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles as well as drama that could extend into next season. Will F1 fans see a legendary feud between Max Verstappen and George Russell in 2025 thanks to the drama from Qatar?
Additionally, with new faces expected in 2025, what should fans expect from the rookies next season?
Wyatt Watson guest hosts the closing chapter of “The Pit Straight” on the 2024 F1 season, and Tom Blackburn and Michael Finley weigh in on these topics as well as Colton Herta‘s potential future with Cadillac’s F1 team in 2026.
