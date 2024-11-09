NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison Dead at 86

NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s all-time greats, Bobby Allison, has died at the age of 86. His family announced Saturday afternoon (Nov. 9) the legendary driver passed away peacefully in his sleep in Mooresville, N.C. earlier that morning. Allison, who recently sold his racing property in Alabama, had been in declining health over much of the past few years.

Allison was a founding member of the legendary “Alabama Gang” that raced at or near the front of the Cup Series grid for decades. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 after earning one championship (in 1983), 85 wins, 336 top fives and 446 top 10s.

“Bobby was the ultimate fan’s driver,” Allison’s family said in a statement announcing his passing. “He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his fans and would stop to sign autographs and have conversations with them everywhere he went.”

Tributes for Allison immediately began pouring in.

He was more than just a racer.



He was a giant of our sport.



We remember Bobby Allison. pic.twitter.com/c2UKOeL9vs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 10, 2024

It was Bobby Allison that taught our Wallace family how to become NASCAR racers.

Bobby will always be in my heart.

My prayers to his family ❤️ — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) November 10, 2024

Godspeed Bobby Allison. I've never known a purer racer but I've also never known a man who was forced to endure more pain. No matter, you couldn't keep him away from the racetrack. As sad as I am he's passed, I'm so happy knowing he's back with Judy, Davey, Clifford and Neil. pic.twitter.com/vL2FkkWs32 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 10, 2024

Allison’s first Cup start came in the Daytona 500 Qualifying Race back in 1961. He was 31st in the Great American Race that year, an event he’d go on to win three times in what became one of NASCAR’s finest stock car careers.

Earning a maiden Cup victory at Oxford, ME in July 1966, Allison spent much of the next decade as one of the top rivals of seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty. In 1972, Allison was runner-up to Petty in what’s regarded as the first season of the sport’s “modern era”: he won 10 times, including the Southern 500, and posted a remarkable 27 top-10 finishes in 31 starts. Over the course of the 1970s, Allison would finish the year inside the top 5 in points seven times.

Allison spent several periods as an owner-driver but also spent much of the 1970s and 1980s driving for some of the most legendary owners in NASCAR history: Holman-Moody, Roger Penske, and Bud Moore. But it was a pairing with DiGard Racing from 1982-85 that put him over the top: the duo won 16 races together, including six in 1983 when they fended off Darrell Waltrip by 47 points to earn the Cup championship.

45 years old during the 1983 season, Allison still holds the record as the oldest NASCAR Cup title winner. He was competitive all the way to age 50, spending his final few seasons with another longtime Cup ownership group, the Stavola Brothers. His last victory came in February 1988, winning the Daytona 500 for the third time with son Davey right behind him in second place.

Allison retired from racing in the summer of that same year following an accident at Pocono Raceway, resulting in a broken leg, broken ribs, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury that would affect him the rest of his life.

After exiting the driver’s seat, Allison went back into Cup ownership but never achieved the success he had behind the wheel. The 1990s were also marked by tragedy: the loss of son Clifford in a racing crash, then 19-time Cup winner Davey in a helicopter one in 1993. The loss of good friend and fellow Alabama Gang member Neil Bonnett came next, losing his life while practicing for the Daytona 500 in 1994. After closing up shop in 1996, he gradually receded from the limelight, spending time in his beloved Alabama.

In 2023, Allison was recognized as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. Just weeks ago, he was back in the news after getting awarded his 85th NASCAR Cup Series victory for a 1971 race at Bowman-Gray Stadium that, for years, the sport had claimed was not eligible to be counted. The decision broke a decades-long tie with Darrell Waltrip for the fourth spot: only Jeff Gordon (93), David Pearson (105) and Richard Petty (200) have more victories all-time.

Allison was preceded in death by sons Clifford Allison and Davey Allison along with wife Judy.

