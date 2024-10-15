Happy Hour: Jeopardy Star on NASCAR DQs, Robberies & Espionage

On this week’s Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by fellow Frontstretch writer and recent Jeopardy contestant Jack Swansey.

Swansey details his experience competing on the long-running game show before the group discusses a wacky week of NASCAR news leaving the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Alex Bowman was disqualified following Sunday’s (Oct. 13) NASCAR Cup Series race for his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failing to make minimum weight. As a result, Joey Logano took Bowman’s spot in the Round of 8. The Happy Hour quartet dive into whether there was attempted foul play involved or just really bad luck for the HMS driver.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the ROVAL the day before, another No. 48 driver seemingly had a Round of 8 spot taken away. A caution for Leland Honeyman just prior to taking the white flag prevented Parker Kligerman from scoring his first career NXS win and advancing in the playoffs. The race went into overtime, and Sam Mayer won instead. The gang discusses the problem with how long it took NASCAR to throw that caution flag and what can be done better.

On Monday (Oct. 14), the AP put out a story about how one of the race teams allegedly stole intellectual property from Joe Gibbs Racing via paying off a JGR engineer. The guys speculate on which team they think stole the information and what the aftermath should be.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

