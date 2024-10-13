Alex Bowman Disqualified After Charlotte, Out of Round of 8

Alex Bowman was disqualified after the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, which knocked him out of the Round of 8 of the series playoffs.
The disqualification, which relegates Bowman to 38th in the race, moves Joey Logano into the Round of 8.
According to NASCAR, Bowman’s car was disqualified after failing a check of the No. 48’s postrace weight, being too light.
He had finished the race 18th.
Bowman joins Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe as the drivers who failed to advance past the Round of 12.
Hendrick Motorsports has not yet announced if it plans to appeal the disqualification.
