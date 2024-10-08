Dave Elenz Out at Legacy

Dave Elenz will no longer be Erik Jones‘ NASCAR Cup Series crew chief at Legacy Motor Club, LMC announced Oct. 8.

Elenz has been replaced by Ben Beshore, who moves over from John Hunter Nemechek‘s No. 42 at Legacy.

Nemechek’s team will be helmed by Brian Campe, Legacy’s technical director, in an interim role.

Elenz joined the No. 43 when the team was still under the name Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022. Jones scored a win that year, plus three top fives and 13 top 10s.

In 2024, the No. 43, driven by Jones plus Corey Heim for two races, has one top five and two top 10s.

Prior to joining the No. 43, Elenz was a longtime NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief for JR Motorsports, nabbing 15 wins between 2015 and 2021.