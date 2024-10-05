William Sawalich To Lead ARCA to Green at Toledo

William Sawalich won his 10th pole of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season, doing so during Saturday’s (Oct. 5) qualifying for the season finale at Toledo Speedway.

Sawalich won the pole on the second lap of his qualifying run, jumping from ninth to first on the charts after running an exactly 16-second lap.

🏆 A NEW ARCA MENARDS SERIES CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED TODAY!



📺 4 p.m. ET on FS2 | @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/m0DimbT1ij — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) October 5, 2024

He’ll share the front row with Gio Ruggiero, who rolls off second, the best of the five Venturini Motorsports cars.

Kris Wright will start third and will share row two with Andres Perez. Perez will clinch the 2024 championship as he takes the green flag in today’s race.

Brent Crews will round out the top five, starting on the third row in fifth. He’ll have Lavar Scott starting to his outside for the drop of the green flag in sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 sees Christian Rose starting seventh, Amber Balcaen in eighth, Toni Breidinger in ninth and Willie Mullins in 10th.

The green flag for today’s Owens Corning 200 from Toledo will fly at 4 p.m. ET, and television coverage will be carried on FOX Sports 2, and can also be seen on FloRacing with a subscription to the service.