Sam Mayer Disqualified After Talladega Post-Race Inspection

Sam Mayer was disqualified from a 16th-place finish in Saturday’s (Oct. 5) United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The DQ came after it was found that the rear height of the No. 1 car was too low in post-race inspection.

NEWS: The No. 1 car was disqualified following post-race inspection at @TALLADEGA for being too low in the rear. pic.twitter.com/coOYTmJvLj — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) October 6, 2024

Mayer originally finished 16th and gained three stage points for a total of 24 points on the day. Mayer will instead be credited with a 38th-place finish and one point following the DQ.

After initially leaving the race 10 points above the cut line, the DQ will instead drop Mayer to 13 points below the cut line for next week’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Mayer won the last year’s race at the ROVAL in a must-win situation, and the win ultimately propelled him to a Championship 4 berth.

Justin Allgaier enters the ROVAL as the first driver below the cut, seven points behind AJ Allmendinger. Shane van Gisbergen now has a 10-point deficit to the cut while Parker Kligerman, the final of the 12 playoff drivers, is now 16 points behind.

Chandler Smith (+64), Austin Hill (+37), Cole Custer (+37), Sheldon Creed (+32) Jesse Love (+22), Riley Herbst (+20) and Allmendinger (+7) are the seven drivers above the cut line heading into next week.