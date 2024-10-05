Sam Mayer Disqualified After Talladega Post-Race Inspection

Sam Mayer was disqualified from a 16th-place finish in Saturday’s (Oct. 5) United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The DQ came after it was found that the rear height of the No. 1 car was too low in post-race inspection.
Mayer originally finished 16th and gained three stage points for a total of 24 points on the day. Mayer will instead be credited with a 38th-place finish and one point following the DQ.
After initially leaving the race 10 points above the cut line, the DQ will instead drop Mayer to 13 points below the cut line for next week’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Mayer won the last year’s race at the ROVAL in a must-win situation, and the win ultimately propelled him to a Championship 4 berth.
Justin Allgaier enters the ROVAL as the first driver below the cut, seven points behind AJ Allmendinger. Shane van Gisbergen now has a 10-point deficit to the cut while Parker Kligerman, the final of the 12 playoff drivers, is now 16 points behind.
Chandler Smith (+64), Austin Hill (+37), Cole Custer (+37), Sheldon Creed (+32) Jesse Love (+22), Riley Herbst (+20) and Allmendinger (+7) are the seven drivers above the cut line heading into next week.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has followed NASCAR closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretchas a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter, collecting exclusive content for Frontstretch.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
is he a penske driver?
He drives for JR Motorsports
I assumed the goblue post knew that but was taking a swipe at penske racing. But not sure. You would think anyone that post on this site would know which team a driver drives for
I think he drives for joe gibbs. Lol. Penske has not been caught cheating in 2-3 years that i know of. I could be wrong. But gibbs is the worse. Its not out of the normal for one or most of their cars that have to start at the back for rule violations. But it is usually at the start of the season. But in reality all teams have to get all they can and sometimes go over the line. Thats how they know what they can get by with