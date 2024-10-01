Kaden Honeycutt Running Full 2025 Truck Season for Niece

Kaden Honeycutt will move up to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full time in 2025 for Niece Motorsports, Niece announced Oct. 1.

Honeycutt will pilot the No. 45, which he’s driven part time in 2024.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how much this opportunity means to me,” Honeycutt said in a team release. “Before I got connected with Al (Niece, owner) and Cody (Efaw, FM) last year, I thought my career was over. Both of them took a big chance on me leading into this year and it’s kept me hungry to make them proud.

“My group of guys on the No. 45 team have become brothers to me, and we’ve been able to share such a good relationship.”

“Kaden has shown so much potential behind the wheel this season and we are thrilled to have him on board full time with us,” Niece added. “With Kaden’s talent and our team’s hard work, we expect to be contenting for wins and championships next year. He’s a true racer, and I think that he has the tools to make a great career in the sport. I’m looking forward to see what he’ll be able to accomplish.”

In 2024, Honeycutt has two top fives and five top 10s in 10 starts, with a best result of fourth at Kansas Speedway.

He has two top fives and nine top 10s in 30 starts in the series since 2022.

Honeycutt is the second driver announced to the Niece stable for 2025, following Matt Mills. The team has operated three full-time trucks in 2024 plus one part-time effort.