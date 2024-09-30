Ryan Reed Driving for MHR at Talladega

Ryan Reed will drive the No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet at Talladega, the team announced Sept. 30.
It’s a one-off start for Reed, who brings along sponsorship from Tandem Diabetes Care.
The 31-year-old’s most recent NASCAR national series start came in 2023, when he finished 20th for MBM Motorsports in the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
He last raced in the Truck Series in 2021, competing in three races that year between CMI Motorsports and GMS Racing.
Reed drove full time in the Xfinity Series from 2014 through 2018, and he scored two wins and seven top fives in those starts.
Reed is the sixth driver to pilot the No, 91 in 2024, following Jack Wood, Zane Smith, Vicente Salas, Connor Hall and Corey Day.
About the author
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.
