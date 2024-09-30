Ryan Reed Driving for MHR at Talladega

Ryan Reed will drive the No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet at Talladega, the team announced Sept. 30.

It’s a one-off start for Reed, who brings along sponsorship from Tandem Diabetes Care.

The 31-year-old’s most recent NASCAR national series start came in 2023, when he finished 20th for MBM Motorsports in the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He last raced in the Truck Series in 2021, competing in three races that year between CMI Motorsports and GMS Racing.

Reed drove full time in the Xfinity Series from 2014 through 2018, and he scored two wins and seven top fives in those starts.

Reed is the sixth driver to pilot the No, 91 in 2024, following Jack Wood, Zane Smith, Vicente Salas, Connor Hall and Corey Day.