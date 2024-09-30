Entry List: 2024 YellaWood 500

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the Round of 12, and there are 40 cars for 40 positions.

All 40 cars will take the green flag, barring any entry list changes.

Cody Ware is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. He’s making his eighth start of the season in this car.

Kaulig Racing taps Shane van Gisbergen for its No. 16 entry.

The No. 62 Beard Motorsports entry returns to the track with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel. Parker Retzlaff finished seventh in the summer race at Daytona International Speedway in the car.

BJ McLeod is racing the No. 78 for his own team, Live Fast Motorsports.

The 2024 YellaWood 500 will take place Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on NBC.