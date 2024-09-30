Entry List: 2024 YellaWood 500

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the Round of 12, and there are 40 cars for 40 positions.
All 40 cars will take the green flag, barring any entry list changes.
Cody Ware is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. He’s making his eighth start of the season in this car.
Kaulig Racing taps Shane van Gisbergen for its No. 16 entry.
The No. 62 Beard Motorsports entry returns to the track with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel. Parker Retzlaff finished seventh in the summer race at Daytona International Speedway in the car.
BJ McLeod is racing the No. 78 for his own team, Live Fast Motorsports.
Cup Talladega Entry List
The 2024 YellaWood 500 will take place Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on NBC.
About the author
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.
