Top Dog: Zane Smith

The good ‘ole Midwest. Sweeping plains, rural lands covering the Heartland of America, and corn fields extending for miles.

It’s also very flat, heightening the risks for tornadoes. And in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 29), Zane Smith came through like a twister.

Smith arguably put his best performance together from start to finish in his rookie campaign, finishing 10th.

The first stage was average overall, as Smith slid a few places from 15th to 20th after the first 80 laps. Beginning in the second stage, to go with the famous University of Kansas saying, it was rock, chalk, Smith.

The 25-year-old drove up into the top 10 and stayed in that area until a caution came out with about 20 laps left in the stage. After all of the lead laps car pitted, the No. 71 team opted for two tires, handing Smith the lead. Smith held strong inside the top five before pitting again following a caution with seven laps to go. That strategy saw him finish the stage in 17th, but he was able to jump the cars who had to pit during the stage break.

In the final stage, Smith continued to flirt with the top 10 and 15. A couple of late cautions tightened the field up, allowing the freshman driver to pounce and score the top 10.

A well-documented nightmare start to the season is quickly becoming distant memory, and the questions of why Smith still doesn’t have a 2025 ride confirmed are beginning to rise.

In the last seven races, Smith has recorded three top 10s and five finishes of 16th or better. He is also beginning to consistently match the results of his fellow rookie teammate, Carson Hocevar.

With a few pieces still to be placed in the puzzle of NASCAR’s Silly Season, each day that elapses without Smith having a deal is a missed opportunity for any team in the garage.

Notable Underdog Runs

The first race in the aftermath of the Corey LaJoie–Justin Haley trade is officially in the books, and it may not have gone the way some expected.

While anticipation was high for Haley’s new ride at Spire Motorsports, it was LaJoie cashing in first with a 15th-place run.

LaJoie steadily improved from his 27th-place starting spot in spite of a free-handling car for the first half of the event. He cracked the top 20 in stage two, and on the final restart with 20 laps to go, he battled into the top 15 to score his best finish at Kansas. It is also the team’s best finish at the 1.5-mile track.

For a driver who appears to be auditioning for the ride for next season, LaJoie certainly got off on the right foot.

Rounding out the top 20 finishes for the underdogs was another driver facing an uncertain future: Daniel Hemric.

Hemric showed solid speed early on, finishing stage one in 18th and looking sporty. However, his day appeared to take a hit in stage two when he hit the wall while running 20th, breaking a toe link. After falling two laps down to make repairs, Hemric earned the free pass twice in the final 10 laps of stage two to get back on the lead lap.

The Kannapolis, N.C. proved that his No. 31 had speed when he drove from 31st to 15th over the course of the final stage before the final caution flag flew. On the last 20-lap stretch, he lost a few spots to just hang onto a top 20, his third in the last four races.

Losing his ride was surely a gut punch for the journeyman, who has steadily been turning in solid results given the Kaulig Racing equipment this season. What’s next is unknown, but recent results suggest Hemric will land on his feet again. Potential options could be the No. 19 for McAnally–Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. If he stays in Cup, there are still openings at RWR and Front Row Motorsports.

Great @southpointlv Chevy all weekend @kansasspeedway! Tough week, and they still answered the call to show up prepared and ready to battle, that’s all I can ask for. Ton of long run pace….Passed a lot of cars, I crashed our car at one point, then got to pass a lot of cars… pic.twitter.com/PXqZSVjfMP — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) September 30, 2024

The driver replacing him at Kaulig in 2025? That would be Ty Dillon, who finished right behind Hemric in 21st.

Dillon had another remarkable comeback of his own. On the very first lap, Dillon got into Harrison Burton, sparking a crash that also involved Josh Berry and Jimmie Johnson. Dillon received extensive damage to the right-rear from a hit by Johnson.

Early trouble at the back of the field!



Talk about a close one for @chaseelliott! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0l4pt2JQWJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 29, 2024

Dillon was trapped a lap down until waving back onto the lead lap with 20 laps remaining in the second stage. With a little strategy help, he got as high as 15th on his comeback tour before sliding back into the back half of the top 30. After pitting for fresh tires during the final caution, the 32-year-old drove from 28th to 21st in the final 20 laps.

As he prepares for next season in what will be the No. 10 for Kaulig, Dillon has earned four finishes of 21st or better in seven starts.

On the opposite end of the spectrum were two drivers who didn’t get the finishes they deserved. Hocevar’s talent was on full display once again, recording stage finishes inside the top 10 and competing with established champions of the sport most of the afternoon. The rookie even led five laps towards the beginning of the final stage before losing it to eventual race-winner Ross Chastain.

Hocevar’s day took a turn for the worse when he made his green flag pit stop on lap 212. During the stop, the jack broke and caused the car to drop, relegating Hocevar to 33rd. While trying to recover on a restart late in the race, Hocevar then made contact with Todd Gilliland, causing him to spin.

Well, that happened.



22 laps remaining.



pic.twitter.com/sCqgAEQOia — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) September 29, 2024

What was shaping up to be at least a top 10 day turned into a 32nd-place showing for Hocevar.

Behind him in 33rd was his new teammate, Haley. Spire’s newest acquisition showed flashes of speed, flirting with the top 10 at times. However, Haley wasn’t immune to the growing pains of a new ride, and an incident affirmed the value of spotter-driver language at the track.

With part-time NASCAR driver Stefan Parsons on the spotter’s stand, it was a new situation for Haley, who did not bring his spotter over from RWR. On lap 149, Haley was in the middle of a three-wide situation when he thought Parsons cleared him. The Winamac, Ind. native turned left and hit John Hunter Nemechek, causing both to spin.

WHOA.



TROUBLE for Justin Haley and John Hunter Nemechek. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/4hG3j55w49 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 29, 2024

The damage hampered Haley the remainder of the race, but there were still reasons to be optimistic about the future for young driver.

What They’re Saying

Hemric (20th): “That was fun! Our No. 31 South Point Chevy showed a ton of speed today. After breaking a toe link and hitting the wall, the damage affected the maneuverability a bit, but I’m super proud of the No. 31 guys for staying focused and fighting to get back on the lead lap so we could compete in the final stage.”

Dillon (21st): “Solid effort to rebound after an early-race caution and run the entire race with no rear quarter panel. Our FitRx Camaro had the speed, we just didn’t have a full car today. We had to rebuild the car and fight from a lap down, but I’m proud of the effort the team put in today. Definitely learned a few things we can take into next season and hit the ground running.”

Who’s Really the Top Dog?

In a flash, Smith is knocking on the door of earning the most gold medals of the underdogs this season, sitting just one back of Hocevar for the top spot. LaJoie earned his second silver of the year, and Hemric is closing in on the lead for the most bronze medals.

Gold: Hocevar (5x) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (4x), Erik Jones (4x), Smith (4x), Nemechek (2x), AJ Allmendinger (2x), Gilliland (2x), LaJoie (2x), Hemric (2x), Justin Haley, Joey Hand, Burton

Silver: Gilliland (8x), Haley (3x), Hocevar (3x), Allmendinger (2x), Hemric (2x), Nemechek (2x), Stenhouse Jr. (2x), Smith (2x), LaJoie (2x), Burton, Dillon, Anthony Alfredo, Cody Ware

Bronze: Stenhouse (5x), LaJoie (4x), Nemechek (3x), Gilliland (3x), Hocevar (3x), Hemric (3x), Jones (2x), Kaz Grala, Shane van Gisbergen, Haley, Allmendinger, Smith, Burton, Parker Retzlaff

Small Team Scheme of the Week

LaJoie’s debut with RWR carried special meaning, as he sported the colors of Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City.

The royal blue colors meshed well with the green, orange, and purple detailing, and the ride was treated to a good finish with LaJoie at the helm.