Ty Dillon Returns to Full-Time Cup Racing With Kaulig in 2025

Ty Dillon will drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2025 season, the team announced Saturday (Sept. 28) in a press release.

Dillon will take over Kaulig’s second Cup Series entry that currently uses the No. 31. The team will release the rights to the No. 31 at the end of the 2024 season.

Dillon will compete with the two-car organization alongside teammate and veteran AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16.

“I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally,” Dillon said. “They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season.”

Dillon spent 2024 driving for Rackley WAR Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with a best finish of ninth twice this season. He was replaced by the 18-year-old Dawson Sutton for this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Dillon made 244 starts in the Cup Series with a career-best finish of third at Talladega Superspeedway for 2020. The Lewisville, N.C. native’s last full-time Cup season was with Spire Motorsports in 2023 driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro.

In 2024, Dillon has made six starts, five with Kaulig in the No. 16 and one with Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33, with a best finish of 16th at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Ty has done a really great job for us this year in our No. 16 car, competing in a limited schedule,” team owner Matt Kaulig said. “He has been consistent each time he gets in the car and has really helped our program grow this season. We think he will be instrumental in continuing our Cup program in alliance with Richard Childress Racing.”

Dillon will race in his final Cup Series race of the season with Kaulig this weekend at Kansas on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast for the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet will be provided by USA Network.