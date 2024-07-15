Entry List: 2024 Brickyard 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400, and there are 39 cars for 40 positions.

All 39 cars will race in the event, barring any entry list changes.

Ty Dillon is in the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing. This is Dillon’s fifth Cup start of 2024 and first for RCR.

MBM Motorsports makes its return to the track with BJ McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 66. A variety of drivers have raced Carl Long‘s car to date, and it’s McLeod’s second effort in this car this year.

Jimmie Johnson will try to kiss the yard of bricks for a fifth time, this time in his own car, the No. 84, for Legacy Motor Club. He won the Brickyard 400 in 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012.

The 2024 Brickyard 400 will happen Sunday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on NBC.