After a weather delay and a ridiculous amount of overtimes at Nashville Superspeedway, Joey Logano emerged with the win on Sunday (June 30).
Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson break down how the No. 22 might have saved enough fuel to get the job done, plus the late-race chaos and more.
