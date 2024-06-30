Joey Logano Wins in 5-Overtime Nashville Finish

Joey Logano survived the heat, rain delay and wild overtime restarts to claim his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, June 30.

The win came after multiple late cautions that sent the field into overtime.

It took five attempts, but Logano was able to outlast the other leaders to win low on fuel.

JOEY LOGANO WINS AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY!



HERE ARE THE WILD FINAL TWO LAPS FROM QUINTUPLE OVERTIME. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0J3gBNgjnw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

And he has enough fuel for a burnout! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4ancdm34mv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 1, 2024 “Gotta give a lot of credit to our fueler, our engine department and some guts,” Logano told PRN. “It’s been a hard season. Being on that cut line, it sucks. You just want a little relief of the pressure. Winning with seven weeks until the playoffs gives us a chance to breathe and work on our cars and just sleep better.”

Zane Smith, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher completed the top five, while Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson rounded out the top 10.

Smith snagged his best Cup finish, as well as his first top five.

Christopher Bell swept both stage one and two with dominant showings that ultimately ended in the final stage following a strategy-fueled pit stop. With some cars trapped in the rear of the field choosing to stay out, the leaders hit the pits for two- and four-tire stops. This strategy call sent the top five cars, including Bell, into the middle of the pack. On the restart, Bell made an aggressive pass on the outside that sent his No. 20 Toyota spinning into the wall and out of the race.

THE DOMINANT CAR ALL DAY CRASHES.



Christopher Bell spins and hits the wall.



📺 : USA Network | NBC Sports App | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2BTlHqeHng — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024 “I just put myself in a bad spot going into turn one,” Bell told PRN.

When the field took the green again, further aggressive racing led to another race contender making a mistake. This time it was Brad Keselowski who made an aggressive pass on the No. 3 Chevrolet of Austin Dillon, spinning himself out and into the wall off the front of Dillon.

After contact with the No. 3, @keselowski backs into the wall! pic.twitter.com/VmEsm5xNsj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 1, 2024

Under this caution, Carson Hocevar spun Harrison Burton as retaliation for an earlier block.

Carson Hocevar SPINS Harrison Burton under yellow. 😳



Watch on USA Network and the NBC Sports App. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/f96OB8cqj0 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

From there, Hamlin battled hard against Ross Chastain in the closing laps, until the caution flew for a solo spin by Austin Cindric.

DENNY HAMLIN PASSES ROSS CHASTAIN FOR THE LEAD!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ErPVUADCiI — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

When the green flag waved again, now in overtime, Larson pushed Hamlin past Chastain but lost grip in the bottom lane, sending himself up and into Chastain, who then slammed into the outside wall before being hit by Ty Gibbs and others.

KYLE LARSON INTO ROSS CHASTAIN.



DOUBLE OVERTIME AT NASHVILLE. #NASCAR



📺 : USA Network and NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/EQedOv7WXl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

Another attempt at overtime resulted in a caution following several cars at the rear of the field spinning.

Low fuel concerns proved to be of merit the following attempt, after Larson lost power at the start/finish line, wrecking Kyle Busch.

KYLE LARSON DOESN'T GO.



KYLE BUSCH CRASHES AND IS OUT.



WE'RE GOING TO QUADRUPLE OVERTIME IN NASHVILLE ON USA NETWORK AND THE NBC SPORTS APP. pic.twitter.com/U8vASYiJyj — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

A fourth attempt at the finish resulted in several cars running out of fuel, sparking the yellow flag to fly again.

The fifth attempt proved to be the lucky one for Logano, who claimed his 33rd win.

Next, the NASCAR Cup Series visits the streets of Chicago for the Grant Park 165 on July 7. Coverage will be provided by NBC, MRN and SiriusXM beginning at 4:30 p.m. E.T.