Entry List: 2024 Grant Park 165

The 20th NASCAR Cup Series race of 2024, held at the Chicago street course, features 40 cars for 40 positions.

All cars will race in the event, barring any entry list changes.

Kaulig Racing taps Shane van Gisbergen for the No. 16 car, and it is fielding its third entry, the No. 13, for AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig is entering three cars for the second time this season, as Allmendinger also raced the No. 13 at Circuit of the Americas.

Austin Hill is driving the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing. This is Hill’s third Cup start of 2024 and the ninth of his career. He raced the No. 33 in its two previous starts this year.

RFK Racing is another team fielding its part-time third entry, in its case the No. 60, and Joey Hand is behind the wheel for his first start of the year.

Josh Bilicki will drive the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. It’s Bilicki’s first Cup start of 2024 after previous starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 2024 Grant Park 165 will happen Sunday, July 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on NBC.