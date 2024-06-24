Entry List: 2024 Ally 400

The 19th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Nashville Superspeedway, features 38 cars for 40 positions.

Every car will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Riley Herbst is back in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. This is Herbst’s third Cup start of the season, with his first two also coming in the No. 15.

Kaulig Racing has AJ Allmendinger returning to its No. 16 entry. Allmendinger is making his seventh Cup start of 2024, and he is looking to rebound from a 36th-place finish in his most recent race at Iowa Speedway.

Corey Heim will make his third career Cup start, this time in the No. 50 for 23XI Racing. It’s only the second start for 23XI’s third car in 2024, as Kamui Kobayashi finished 29th in the car at Circuit of the Americas.

MBM Motorsports sports Chad Finchum in its No. 66. Finchum is making his first Cup start since October 2021.

The 2024 Ally 400 will take place Sunday, June 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be watched on NBC.