Entry List: 2024 Ally 400

The 19th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Nashville Superspeedway, features 38 cars for 40 positions.
Every car will make the race, barring any entry list changes.
Riley Herbst is back in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. This is Herbst’s third Cup start of the season, with his first two also coming in the No. 15.
Kaulig Racing has AJ Allmendinger returning to its No. 16 entry. Allmendinger is making his seventh Cup start of 2024, and he is looking to rebound from a 36th-place finish in his most recent race at Iowa Speedway.
Corey Heim will make his third career Cup start, this time in the No. 50 for 23XI Racing. It’s only the second start for 23XI’s third car in 2024, as Kamui Kobayashi finished 29th in the car at Circuit of the Americas.
MBM Motorsports sports Chad Finchum in its No. 66. Finchum is making his first Cup start since October 2021.
Cup Nashville Entry List
The 2024 Ally 400 will take place Sunday, June 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be watched on NBC.
About the author
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.
