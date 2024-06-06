Yahoo Joins Sam Hunt Racing for 3 Races

Yahoo has joined Sam Hunt Racing to sponsor the team’s No. 26 for three upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series races, SHR announced June 6.

Corey Heim and Tyler Reddick will pilot the car with Yahoo on the hood.

Heim will be in the car for the first two races of the deal, those being at Iowa Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Reddick will then pilot the No. 26 at Nashville Superspeedway.

🟣 Dressed in purple these next three races 🟣



What an honor it is for @Yahoo to join our team this season. Thrilled to have them on board our No. 26 GR Supra with @coreyheim_ and @TylerReddick at the helm.#TeamToyota | #Yahoo | @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/XKk6qoe8Gc — Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) June 6, 2024

Heim has already made six starts in the No. 26 so far this season, picking up a career-best fourth at Richmond Raceway. He competes full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for TRICON Garage and also made his NASCAR Cup Series debut this year.

As for Reddick, this will be his first start in the series this season. Reddick has two Xfinity championships to his name, coming back in 2018 and 2019. He races full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning a win, six top fives and nine top 10s so far this year.