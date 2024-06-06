Yahoo Joins Sam Hunt Racing for 3 Races

Yahoo has joined Sam Hunt Racing to sponsor the team’s No. 26 for three upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series races, SHR announced June 6.
Corey Heim and Tyler Reddick will pilot the car with Yahoo on the hood.
Heim will be in the car for the first two races of the deal, those being at Iowa Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Reddick will then pilot the No. 26 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Heim has already made six starts in the No. 26 so far this season, picking up a career-best fourth at Richmond Raceway. He competes full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for TRICON Garage and also made his NASCAR Cup Series debut this year.
As for Reddick, this will be his first start in the series this season. Reddick has two Xfinity championships to his name, coming back in 2018 and 2019. He races full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning a win, six top fives and nine top 10s so far this year.
About the author
Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023. Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.
Well at least Corey Heim will be racing in 2 NASCAR xfinity series next weekend at Iowa Speedway for Father’s Day and the weekend after that at New Hampshire motor speedway.