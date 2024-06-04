Sergio Perez Remaining With Red Bull Through 2026

Sergio Perez will remain with Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 through at least 2026, the team announced June 4.

Perez, a five-time race winner with the team, will have two years added to his contract that was set to expire after this year.

The 34-year-old Mexican boasts 29 total podium finishes and has earned three pole positions.

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track,” Perez said in a team release. “I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team’s great history for two more years.

“Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it. I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track. I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more championships to win together.”

“Now is an important time to confirm our lineup for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo,” team principal Christian Horner added. “Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max [Verstappen] are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the team in the championship last year. …

“The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.”

Perez is currently fifth in the driver standings with four podium finishes, He has a best finish of second place on three separate occasions.