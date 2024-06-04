Brenden Queen Adds 2 More Truck Races With TRICON

Brenden Queen will be back behind the wheel of the No. 1 for TRICON Garage in two additional NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, TRICON announced June 4.

Queen will also drive the No. 1 at Nashville Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway.

He made his Truck debut last month at North Wilkesboro Speedway, finishing fourth.

Queen is also a regular competitor on the CARS Tour.

He’s one of eight drivers who have driven the No. 1 for TRICON so far in 2024. Queen’s additional three races mean the team only has one unannounced race for the truck for the rest of the season.