Brenden Queen Adds 2 More Truck Races With TRICON

Brenden Queen will be back behind the wheel of the No. 1 for TRICON Garage in two additional NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, TRICON announced June 4.
Queen will also drive the No. 1 at Nashville Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway.
He made his Truck debut last month at North Wilkesboro Speedway, finishing fourth.
Queen is also a regular competitor on the CARS Tour.
He’s one of eight drivers who have driven the No. 1 for TRICON so far in 2024. Queen’s additional three races mean the team only has one unannounced race for the truck for the rest of the season.
About the author
Austin Bass joined Frontstretch in 2024 as a contributor to combine his passion for racing and writing. Born in Wilson, NC, he developed a passion for racing at an early age while attending local short tracks on Saturday nights with his dad and watching the stars of the sport from their living room on Sunday afternoons.
Bass is a graduate of UNC-Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies where he developed a deep understanding, appreciation, and love for the Oxford comma. He is an industrial degreaser salesman for Cox Industries whenever he is not writing or talking about racing.
