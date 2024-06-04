Kyle Larson Receives Playoff Waiver From NASCAR

Kyle Larson will retain his eligibility for the 2024 Cup Series playoffs via a playoff waiver, NASCAR announced June 4.

The Hendrick Motorsports superstar driver applied for an exception to remain in playoff contention after missing the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to racing in the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500 in the NTT IndyCar Series over Memorial Day weekend.

Larson, a two-time winner in the Cup Series this year, was already qualified for the playoffs via wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. However, NASCAR rules state that drivers must start every race during the regular season to earn a berth in the postseason.

The decision to remain in Indianapolis, rather than leaving early to make the green flag in Charlotte, initially took Larson out of the playoff running.

But NASCAR exercised its option in the rule book to grant a waiver to Larson, albeit well over a week after the race was missed, meaning he remains in playoff contention.

He sits second in driver points, 21 points behind leader Denny Hamlin. Hamlin took over the regular-season lead when Larson failed to earn points by missing the Coca-Cola 600.

Larson has two wins, six top fives and seven top 10s in 2024. Justin Allgaier replaced him at Charlotte, finishing 13th. Larson was set to take over from Allgaier after returning from Indianapolis, but the race went under a weather delay upon his arrival and never resumed.

Larson finished 18th in the Indy 500.