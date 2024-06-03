Esteban Ocon Departing BWT Alpine After 2024

Esteban Ocon will move on from BWT Alpine F1 Team at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Alpine announced June 3.

The news comes amid Ocon’s fifth season with the team.

In that span, Ocon scored a win in the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1,” Ocon said in a team release. “While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me. We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

“I will announce my plans very soon, but in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Ocon’s top result in 2024 is a 10th-place run at the Miami Grand Prix.

“We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years,” team principal Bruno Famin added. “During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win. We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

Alpine also fields an F1 entry for Pierre Gasly, whose best finish of 2024 is also 10th. Both drivers’ whereabouts for 2025 are not yet known.