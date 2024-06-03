Entry List: 2024 Toyota/SaveMart 350

The 16th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Sonoma Raceway, features 38 cars for 40 positions.

All 38 cars will make the race as a result, barring any entry list changes.

Back in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15 is Kaz Grala. Cody Ware finished 33rd in the car at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

AJ Allmendinger is driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. This is Allmendinger’s fifth Cup start of 2024 and fourth in the No. 16. He drove Kaulig’s No. 13 at Circuit of the Americas.

Will Brown will amke his NASCAR debut in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 entry. The 25-year-old has three career wins and nine podiums in Australia’s Repco Supercars Championship, the same series Shane van Gisbergen came from. Brown is the second driver of the No. 33 this year, as Austin Hill has raced the car twice.

Another driver making his Cup debut is Cam Waters in RFK Racing’s No. 60. Waters has made two starts in ThorSport Racing’s No. 66 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to date. This is the second start for RFK’s third car; David Ragan drove it in the Daytona 500.

The 2024 Toyota/SaveMart 350 is Sunday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX.