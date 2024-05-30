Parker Retzlaff Attempting Cup Debut at Daytona

Parker Retzlaff will attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway for Beard Motorsports, the team announced May 30.

Retzlaff will drive the No. 62 in the Coke Zero 400.

The 21-year-old is in his second full-time Xfinity Series campaign for Jordan Anderson Racing. He sits 17th in the standings with two top fives and three top 10s.

“This is the goal – racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and especially racing at Daytona,” Retzlaff said in a team release. “It’s what I have been working for and it’s what everyone that races in the lower series work toward. It’s an exciting time getting ready to make my first start in the Cup Series and it’s an incredible opportunity to do this with Beard Motorsports. Everyone in the NASCAR garage knows what that team is capable of, especially at the superspeedways, so I’m just really excited and ready for this chance.”

Beard Motorsports has fielded its No. 62 twice in 2024 to date, with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel both times. Alfredo’s best finish in the car is sixth at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We really feel like we are in a great place as a team with the cars we are taking to the track and the people that Darren (Shaw, crew chief) has put together on this team,” Amie Beard, Beard evp, added. “I love that we are able to give the opportunity to race at this level for young drivers. They are always excited to be a part of the team, to be at the track and interact with guests. Parker certainly seems eager to prove himself and we are looking forward to working with him and helping him to further his goals.”